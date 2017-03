For the first time in their history, the LYIT will play in today’s All Ireland National Basketball Division 2 League Final in Dublin.

The Letterkenny side will take on DKIT from Dundalk, with the game to start at 2pm.

They reached the final by beating Dublin Business School last week at the Port Road Campus.

The LYIT will in no way fear their opposition today, as they are the only side this year to beat Dundalk.

Head Coach Mark Cannon says they can repeat that performance…