LYIT beat DKIT to win All Ireland Basketball title

The LYIT have been crowned All Ireland Basketball champions.

The Letterkenny College beat DKIT of Dundalk 95 -82 in this afternoons NBCC Division 2 Final in Dublin.

Dundalk lead 80-78 in the closing seconds of the final quarter but LYIT found the basket to force overtime.

They dominated the added period to run out winners be fifteen points to take the title for the first time.

It was a brilliant all round performance by the team with outstanding displays from Peter Lynch and American scholarship students Jack Mackey and T John Casiello.