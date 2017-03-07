LYIT All Ireland Champions: Reaction from Head Coach Mark Cannon

The LYIT came from 11 points down against DKIT of Dundalk this afternoon to be crowned All Ireland Basketball Division Two champions for the first time in the colleges history.

The Letterkenny side won the game 95-82 but trailed by nine as the final quarter started. They were to finish the stronger side forcing overtime at 80-80 and then winning out comfortably by 13 points.

Dundalk have only be beaten twice this campaign, on both occasions by the LYIT.

Head Coach Mark Cannon told Oisin Kelly winning the title has exceeded all the expectations for the season…