Donegal Club Championship draws to be held this weekend

The Donegal County Board have confirmed the draws for the 2017 Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Club Championships will take place this weekend.

The senior, intermediate and junior draws will be made on Saturday afternoon at 2.15pm at Michael Murphy’s Sport shop in Letterkenny.

The first round of the championship will be held on the 6th and 7th May.

Michael’s own club Glenswilly are the defending senior champions while last year’s intermediate winners Burt move up to senior and 2016 junior winners Downings come up to intermediate.