Ciaran Thompson wins GAA.ie Player of the Week

Donegal’s Ciaran Thompson has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

Thompson has impressed for Donegal in the four games to date in the Allianz Football League, which included a five point haul in last Saturday’s win away in Cavan.

The Naomh Connail clubman earned 2,368 votes with Paul Geaney in second and Philly McMahon in third place.

The GAA.ie Footballer of the Week is decided by votes cast on the GAA’s Official Twitter (@officialgaa), Facebook, and Instagram pages.

1: Ciaran Thompson (Donegal) 2368 (38%)

2: Paul Geaney (Kerry) 2229 (35%)

3: Philly McMahon (Dublin) 1692 (27%)