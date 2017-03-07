Anthony McGrath looks ahead to Donegal’s U21 meeting with Tyrone

The Ulster U21 Championship was launched on Monday night at the Tyrone Centre of Excellence in Garvaghey.

The competition starts on Wednesday when Antrim playing the defending champions Monaghan at The Dub, Queens University.

The stand out tie of the quarter finals is on Wednesday week, 15th March when Donegal renew their rivalry with neighbours Tyrone.

Donegal have lost to Tyrone in the last two campaigns, going down in the final in 2015 and then the semi final in 2016.

Donegal’s preparation for the championship included three games in the Dr McKenna Cup in January as Declan Bonner’s young side took the place of the county seniors.

Donegal Assistant Manager Anthony McGrath has been discussing their championship opener with Francis Mooney…