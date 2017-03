The 2017 North West 10k was officially launched on Monday night in Letterkenny.

This years event, which takes place on Sunday the 30th April, will be the 21st running of the 10k and will once again attract a huge interest.

The benefiting charities from this year will be the Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre and The Parents and Friends of Abbey Village, Kilmacrennan.

Vice-Chairperson of the NW10K committee is Nancy McNamee…

Further details are available on www.northwest10k.com