Shane Duffy sidelined for six weeks

06 Mar 2017
by admin

Martin O’Neill has been dealt a blow ahead of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Wales with the news that Shane Duffy will miss the game through injury.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has confirmed the Derry man suffered a broken metatarsal in his side’s 3-nil defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Hughton says the defender will be out for at least six weeks as a result.

Duffy has started Ireland’s last three qualifiers, forming a centre-back partnership with Ciaran Clark which conceded just one goal.

He’s also played a big part in Brighton’s promotion push, and Hughton says it’s a blow for the club…

Ireland face Wales in the Aviva on March 24th.

06 Mar 2017

