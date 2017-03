Gardai in Donegal are appealing to home and business owners to be vigilant about forensically aware criminals operating in the county.

It’s understood that members of an organised gang have been linked to a series of burglaries most notably in the Manorcunningham area.

The criminals are taking their shoes off before entering a premise to prevent leaving footprints while also wearing caps so as to prevent any hair being left behind.

Donegal Crime Prevention Officer is Sgt. Paul Wallace: