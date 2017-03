Unions and management at Bus Éireann will be hoping to resolve their dispute with talks getting underway today.

The NBRU and SIPTU will sit down with representatives from the company at the Workplace Relations Commission at 10.30 this morning.

The NBRU announced a ‘4’ Point Plan in advance of the discussions on the Bus Éireann Expressway crisis.

General Secretary Dermot O’Leary outlines some of what they’ll be looking for at today’s meeting.