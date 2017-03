The Health Minister Simon Harris has agreed to a follow-up meeting with Donegal Action for Cancer Care.

The meeting has been confirmed for this day week at 2.30 and key topics will include cancer services and other key issues facing Letterkenny University Hospital.

Department of Health officials along with members of Saolta will also be in attendance.

DACC spokesperson Betty Holmes says a lot of issues need to be resolved and this meeting will provide a further platform in addressing them: