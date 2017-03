Calls have been made on Donegal County Council to stand over their commitment to provide new fire stations for both Ballyshannon and Bundoran.

The Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Barry O’Neill has revealed funding has been secured for only one station.

He is now calling on the council to commit to the Capital Programme in which two new stations were agreed upon.

The Leas Cathaoirleach says progress needs to be made on the two stations in Ballyshannon and Bundoran: