Councillor calls for collective approach to address DEIS issue

A Donegal County Councillor is hopeful that with a collective of local TDs and Councillors coming together they can again address the issue of DEIS within schools in the county.

Councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says he has been in contact with Minister Joe McHugh to arrange a meeting with the Minster of Education, Richard Bruton to agree on the best forward approach.

He says DEIS must be issue that elected representatives within the county agree on and it is vital DEIS is returned to schools: