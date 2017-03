Latest figures show that there were 21 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning.

9 were on trolleys in its emergency department while a further 12 were on wards or on overflow areas.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation – University Hospital Galway is the most overcrowded with 35 people in need of a bed.

Nationally, 417 people were on trolleys at hospitals across the country.