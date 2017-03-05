logo



Inishowen into Oscar Traynor Semi-Final

05 Mar 2017
by admin

Inishowen are into the Semi-Final of the Oscar Traynor competition after beating Roscommon 2-1, in Maginn Park, earlier today.

Mathew Byrne opened the scoring on thirteen minutes, and a second from Anthony Doherty in the second half was enough to see the Inishowen men progress into the semi-final.

It is now fifth semi-final in as many years for the Inishowen League select which shows the strength within the league.

After the game, O’Brien told Oisin Kelly that he was impressed with the strength in depth in the squad and their ability to grind out the win…

 

