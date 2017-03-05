Donegal Reaction: Rory Gallagher and Ciaran Thompson

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher was pleased with his side’s ability to close out the game after Cavan went a man down, following the sending off of Killian Clarke.

Gallagher’s men were leading when Clarke was sent marching for a cynical tackle but only led by two points at halftime.

The second half saw a much more clinical performance from Donegal, with Eoin McHugh firing home a goal and Ciaran Thomspon taking his points tally to five points.

Thompson received the Man of the Match award for his performance and Gallagher said he was impressed with the young Naomh Conaill man.

After the game, Oisin Kelly spoke to Rory Gallagher and Ciaran Thompson…