Donegal Junior League Results- Sunday 5th

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Kildrum Tigers (off)
Convoy Arsenal 1 v 3 Rathmullan Celtic
Lagan Harps 4 v 3 Castlefin Celtic
Milford United v St. Catherines
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Gweedore United 2 v 2 Gweedore Celtic
Erne Wanderers 0 v 1 Donegal Town
CT Ball Division Two
Eany Celtic 4 v 0 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Letterbarrow Celtic v Whitestrand United
Drumkeen United 5 v 1 Cranford United
Ballybofey United 1 v 1 Lifford Celtic
Copany Rovers 2 v 4 Dunkineely Celtic