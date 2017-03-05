logo



Donegal Junior League Results- Sunday 5th

05 Mar 2017
by admin

 

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Kildrum Tigers (off)

Convoy Arsenal 1 v 3 Rathmullan Celtic

Lagan Harps 4 v 3 Castlefin Celtic

Milford United v St. Catherines

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Gweedore United 2 v 2 Gweedore Celtic

Erne Wanderers 0 v 1 Donegal Town

CT Ball Division Two
Eany Celtic 4 v 0 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Letterbarrow Celtic v Whitestrand United

Drumkeen United 5 v 1 Cranford United

Ballybofey United 1 v 1 Lifford Celtic

Copany Rovers 2 v 4 Dunkineely Celtic

05 Mar 2017

