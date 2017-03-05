Derry lose out to Down in Celtic Park

A strong Down performance proved too much for Derry in division 2 of the National Football League, in Celtic Park, today.

It was all Down in the opening stages of the first half and it looked as though the game would be out of reach of the Derry side who trailed by ten points after 25 minutes.

When they finally got their first score, three came in quick succession in the form of a Conor McAtamney point and then a goal from Emmet McGuckin and another point from McAtamney.

However, a halftime lead of seven points soon was increased to ten when Down once again came out of the blocks all guns blazing.

The gap proved a challenge too far for the Oak Leaf county who were unable to drag the game back; with Down continuing to play well.

Final Score: Derry 1:15- 0-07