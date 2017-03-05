logo



Declan Bonner reviews Donegal’s victory over Cavan

05 Mar 2017
by admin

Donegal recorded their second victory of the National Football League last night with a comfortable victory over Cavan, in Kingspan Breffni Park.

A red card for Killian Clarke in the second half allowed some breathing space for Rory Gallagher’s men who ran out eight point victors.

In the game younger players impressed throughout with Eoin McHugh grabbing a goal and Jamie Brennan coming off the bench to score a point.

However, Ciaran Thompson was the standout player – scoring five points and receiving the Man of the Match award.

Donegal under-21 manager Declan Bonner was highly impressed with Thompson and the other younger players who he said really took advantage of the extra man…

More Sport

Donegal Junior League Results- Sunday 5th

0
  Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division Kilmacrennan Celtic v Kildrum Tigers (off) Convoy Arsenal 1 v 3 Rathmullan Celtic Lagan Harps 4 v 3 Castlefin Celtic Milford United [...]
05 Mar 2017

Boxing Review with Peter O’Donnell

0
On this week’s rugby review, Peter O’Donnell looks back at the North West Zones competition last night where there were five Donegal winners. He looks ahead to the Ulst[...]
05 Mar 2017

Ulster Senior League Results-Sunday 5th

0
  Cockhill Celtic 0 v 2 Derry City Res Scorers: Mikel Kennedy with both Fanad United 2 v 0 Finn Harps Res Scorers: Patrick Carr, Eunie Kelly Letterkenny Rvs 3 v 0 Bonagee Unit[...]
05 Mar 2017

Declan Bonner reviews Donegal’s victory over Cavan

0
Donegal recorded their second victory of the National Football League last night with a comfortable victory over Cavan, in Kingspan Breffni Park. A red card for Killian Clarke in t[...]
05 Mar 2017

Jason McGee a doubt for Tyrone game

0
Jason McGee could miss out on Donegal’s game with Tyrone in u-21s and in the National Football League due to a shoulder injury. McGee was substituted in Donegal’s victo[...]
05 Mar 2017

Derry lose out to Down in Celtic Park

0
A strong Down performance proved too much for Derry in division 2 of the National Football League, in Celtic Park, today. It was all Down in the opening stages of the first half an[...]
05 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit