Declan Bonner reviews Donegal’s victory over Cavan

Donegal recorded their second victory of the National Football League last night with a comfortable victory over Cavan, in Kingspan Breffni Park.

A red card for Killian Clarke in the second half allowed some breathing space for Rory Gallagher’s men who ran out eight point victors.

In the game younger players impressed throughout with Eoin McHugh grabbing a goal and Jamie Brennan coming off the bench to score a point.

However, Ciaran Thompson was the standout player – scoring five points and receiving the Man of the Match award.

Donegal under-21 manager Declan Bonner was highly impressed with Thompson and the other younger players who he said really took advantage of the extra man…