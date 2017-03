It’s hoped a ballot of nurses and midwives – on whether to accept or reject a new deal on staff recruitment and retention – will be completed before the end of March.

30,000 members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation had been due to begin a work-to-rule on Tuesday.

However after mammoth talks the union has reached a new deal with the HSE which will see nurses paid to return from abroad and graduates offered permanent contracts.

General Secretary is Liam Doran: