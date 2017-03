A weather warning remains in place for parts of the country today.

Met Eireann is predicting heavy rainfall and unsettled conditions with parts of the country experiencing sleet and snow and temperatures dropping below freezing .

In Donegal it will be cloudy today; with outbreaks of rain, heavy and possibly thundery at times; giving a risk of localised flooding. Cold; with highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Lisa O’Donnell from AA roadwatch says conditions are very poor: