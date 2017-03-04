Public to see demonstration of Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Scheme

Irish Water says they hope to be able to demonstrate how the new Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Scheme will work before the end of the year.

Local elected representatives were yesterday briefed ahead of the schemes launch in the coming weeks.

They were told the scheme will meet the needs of households and businesses in the area and at the same time ensure the state meets its obligations under the Waste Water Treatment Directive.

Sean Corrigan of Irish Water says they had to come up with an innovative sewerage collection system for Gaoth Dobhair which the public will be able to see operating before the end of the year: