Omagh loss out to Balyclare

Omagh came up just short in the tense affair against Balyclare, in the Ulster Championship.

The game got off to a tight start as expected with the two sides getting in for early tries twenty minutes in.

A second try from the Neil Brown for the home side sent the game into halftime with Omagh 14-7 ahead.

In the second half, Balyclare were more impressive and score two tries in quick succession to go ahead.

Despite their best efforts, Omagh were unable to pull the game back in their favour; one positive they can take from the defeat is a bonus point.

Final Score: Omagh 17- 21 Balyclare

Alec McDonald has the report…