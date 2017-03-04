Mistakes Cost Us- Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan said that he was disappointed concede five goals in their second Airtricity League clash with Bray, last night.

Harps traveled to Bray having lost their opening fixture at home to Cork City and they are still without any points- losing out to 5-3 to Bray.

There was some controversy surrounding some of the home side’s goals – their second goal came from the penalty spot when Harps’ players claimed the foul was committed outside the box.

While Horgan also contested the decisions, he claimed that his side only have themselves to blame for the defeat.

Amid difficult conditions, mistakes were the downfall of Harps according to Horgan…