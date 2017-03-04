Michael Funston Hoping Harps can Bounce Back After Defeat

Finn Harps midfielder Michael Funston said that he will not dwell on their defeat to Bray last night, instead the team will regroup and go again next week.

Despite conceding five goals – Funston took positives from scoring three goals away from home- something they struggled to do last year.

Funston admits that this year will be more difficult with three teams getting relegated instead of the usual two.

Therefore it is important for them not to be concentrate too much on the loss but instead get ready to bounce back and prepare for their next game..