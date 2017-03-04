logo



GAA Preview: Tyrone vs Monaghan

04 Mar 2017
by admin

Tyrone will be hoping to upset Monaghan’s good form in the league so far when the pair meet in the National Football League, in Healy Park, tonight.

Monaghan, under the charge of Malachy O’Rourke are unbeaten so far in the league and will be going into the game full of confidence.

Tyrone’s game against Cavan last weekend was postponed due to weather conditions and there were also doubts over tonight’s game- but, the clash was given the go-ahead earlier today.

Former Tyrone manager, Liam Donnelly is expecting Monaghan to put up a good fight and for the pair top provide an entertaining match- but, he believes Tyrone will have enough for the win…

