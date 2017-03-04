GAA Preview: Donegal vs Cavan

Donegal take on Cavan in an evening National Football League clash, in Kingspan Breffni Park, at 7pm tonight.

With just two points from three games, Donegal will be hoping to take confidence from their draw against All-Ireland champions Dublin, last weekend.

Cavan, who were favourites for relegation this year have surprised many with some good performances.

With the game getting the go-ahead after a pitch inspection, Frank Craig of the Donegal Post is looking for to a dogged encounter.

Craig has been impressed with Donegal’s young men thus far and their ability to grind out results…