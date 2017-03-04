GAA Preview: Donegal Hurlers take on Tyrone

Donegal hurlers will take on Tyrone in division 3A of the National Hurling League, tomorrow, in O’Donnell Park.

The game was scheduled for last weekend but was one of a number of games called off due to weather conditions in the north of Ireland and a waterlogged Healy Park.

This is a must win game for Ardal McDermott’s side who are looking to bounce back from defeat.

McDermott is weary of the match and says it is still a pressure game despite the week break last weekend.

He is however, more hopeful that his side can come away with a good result having had an extra week to prepare for it..