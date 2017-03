Derry face a Down side on the back of a win, in the second division of the National Football League, in Celtic Park, tomorrow.

Both sides have been struggling to for form in the league this year- but go into the game on the back of wins.

Ex-Derry star Conleith Gillegan said that tomorrow’s game is extremely important as he expects the loser to be relegated and the winner to potentially challenge for promotion.

Gillegan told Tom Comack that he expects Derry to pip Down to the victory..