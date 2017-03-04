Donegal outscore Cavan in Breffni Park

Donegal defeated Cavan by a scoreline of 1-16 – 0-09 in the National Football League, in Kingspan Breffni Park, tonight.

A strong performance from Donegal against fourteen men Cavan could prove vital as they move closer to safety in division one.

Poor discipline allowed Donegal to take an early lead through two frees knocked over by Michael Murphy; and Ciaran Thompson placed a third point over just before the ten minute mark.

Donegal flying start continued as Eoin McHugh put a fourth point over on twelve minutes and less than a minute later Frank McGlynn increased the lead to five points.

It took Cavan 22 minutes to register their first score of the game but it was immediately cancelled out by Ryan McHugh with an excellent score from the touchline.

Allianz Football League: Donegal Point from play. Ryan McHugh

[1st Half 25:28]

Donegal 0-06(6)

Cavan 0-01(1) — Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) March 4, 2017

However, the score which came from a Seanie Johnston free seemed to kick start something within the Cavan camp as they narrowed the lead to three points with five minutes to go till halftime.

Killian Clarke was shown a straight red card reducing Cavan to fourteen men taking them into halftime.

Donegal started to take advantage of their extra man early on in the second half with Hugh McFadden getting his first point of the game.

The momentum was with Donegal and straight from the kick, Eoin McHugh found space and blasted the ball into the net sending Rory Gallagher’s men six points ahead.

Eoin McHugh hits a cracker its Donegal 1.07 Cavan 0.04 — Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) March 4, 2017

Despite the away side’s lead, Cavan did not allow Donegal to have it all their own way, narrowing the lead with points from Seanie Johnston and Ciaran Brady.

Donegal continued to tick away at the home side with substitute Jamie Brennan getting his name on the score sheet and Ciaran Thompson took his tally to five points to put his side eight points ahead.

Three more points from Gallagher’s men secured a comprehensive win- the extra man making the ultimate difference.