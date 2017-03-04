Donegal Deputy welcomes Irish Waters new innovative solutions for Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Scheme

At a meeting of local elected representatives yesterday, Irish Water revealed their innovative sewerage collection system plans for Gaoth Dobhair.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has welcomed the proposals, he says the introduction of new technology is very impressive.

It is believed that the cost of the new sewerage scheme will be dramatically reduced and disruption kept to a minimum in the local area while works are being carried out.

Deputy Gallagher has now called for the proposed connection charge to be waved as a result of the huge reduction in overall cost: