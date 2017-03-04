Diarmaid O’Brien Hoping Home Advantage will Make the Difference

Inishowen League manager Diarmaid O’Brien said that he is hoping there is enough depth in his squad to get past Roscommon in the Oscar Traynor Trophy, in Maginn Park, tomorrow.

His side qualified from their group with a game in hand and have been performing well in the competition.

Since then, their squad has dropped from around 23 players to around 15, according to O’Brien, yet he still believes they have the players to get passed Roscommon.

O’Brien also praised the individual team managers for getting the players into the condition they need to be challenge for the trophy..