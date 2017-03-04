Close NI Assembly election finishes with DUP and Sinn Féin remaining the two biggest parties

Sinn Fein has had its best results ever in the Northern Ireland assembly elections – triggered by the collapse of the power sharing agreement six weeks ago
The nationalist party is now just one seat behind the DUP – which has taken 28 of the 90 seats available.
They remain the two biggest parties, and will have to try to work together again to form a new power-sharing government.
Sinn Fein’s leader Michelle O’Neill says she accepts team-work will be crucial:
NI Assembly election result breakdown:
DUP – 28
Sinn Féin – 27
SDLP – 12
UUP – 10
APNI -8
Other – 5