Close NI Assembly election finishes with DUP and Sinn Féin remaining the two biggest parties

Sinn Fein has had its best results ever in the Northern Ireland assembly elections – triggered by the collapse of the power sharing agreement six weeks ago

The nationalist party is now just one seat behind the DUP – which has taken 28 of the 90 seats available.

They remain the two biggest parties, and will have to try to work together again to form a new power-sharing government.

Sinn Fein’s leader Michelle O’Neill says she accepts team-work will be crucial:

NI Assembly election result breakdown:

DUP – 28

Sinn Féin – 27

SDLP – 12

UUP – 10

APNI -8

Other – 5