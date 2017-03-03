This weekend’s Tyrone team named

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has named the same side which was due to line out for last weekend’s postponed Division One clash with Cavan for this Saturday’s meeting with leaders Monaghan.

It means there’s two changes in personel from when they last played, That was against Dublin a couple of weeks ago.

Mickey O’Neill replaces Niall Morgan in goal. while Ronan O’Neill starts at corner forward, having been replaced by Mark Bradley just prior to throw-in at Croke Park.

Peter Harte is named at wing forward, with Declan McClure dropping back into midfield.

All-Star Mattie Donnelly is among the subsitutes, along with Sean Cavanagh.

1 – Mickey O’Neill – Cluain Eo

2 – Pádraig Hampsey – Oileán a’Ghuail

3 – Ronan McNamee – Achadh Uí Aráin

4 – Cathal McCarron – An Droim Mór

5 – Tiernan McCann – Coill an Chlochair

6 – Justin McMahon – An Omaigh

7 – Aidan McCrory – Aireagal Chiaráin

8 – Colm Cavanagh – An Mhaigh

9 – Declan McClure – Cluain Eo

10 – Conor Meyler – An Omaigh

11 – Niall Sludden – An Droim Mhór

12 – Peter Harte – Aireagal Chiaráin

13 – Darren McCurry – Éadan na dTorc

14 – Cathal McShane – E. R. Uí Néill

15 – Ronan O’Neill – An Omaigh