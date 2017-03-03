logo



Public encouraged to engage with public consultation process into long-awaited Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Scheme

03 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty is encouraging the local community to engage with the public consultation process into the Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Scheme ahead of its launch in the coming weeks.

Today a scheduled briefing session will take place for local representatives with details on the options being considered discussed on how it will not only meet the needs of households and businesses in the area but to ensure the state meets its obligations under the Waste Water Treatment Directive.

A briefing session organised by Donegal County Council and Irish Water is to be held today to advise local representatives on options being considered in relation to the long-awaited Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Scheme.

It was previously argued by Deputy Doherty and MEP Matt Carthy that the state was in violation of EU Law over its failure to deliver the scheme.

Speaking today Deputy Doherty is encouraging the public to engage with the public consultation process ahead of its launch in the coming weeks.

The Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson says today’s briefing session is; ‘Another step in the right direction in what has been the forty plus years saga in having this scheme installed.”

