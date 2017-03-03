Patrick McBrearty returns to Donegal starting line up

Patrick McBrearty is set to return to the Donegal starting line up for Saturday evening’s Divisio One tie with Cavan at Breffni Park.

McBrearty, who missed the drawn game with Dublin due to a groin injury, is one of two changes made by manager Rory Gallagher.

The second is also in the full forward line with Darach O’Connor set to start on the opposite side.

Eoin McHugh and Jamie Brennan are the two players to make way.

The Donegal starting 15 to play Cavan.

1 Mark Anthony McGinley;

2 Paddy McGrath, 3 Neil McGee, 4 Eoghan Ban Gallagher;

5 Caolan Ward, 6 Frank McGlynn, 7 Paul Brennan;

8 Jason McGee, 9 Ciaran Thompson;

10 Michael Carroll, 11 Martin O’Reilly, 12 Ryan McHugh;

13 Patrick McBrearty, 14 Michael Murphy, 15 Darach O’Connor.

Cavan v Donegal will be LIVE on Highland this Saturday evening from 6.50pm with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney in association with Brian McCormicks Sport and Leisure, Letterkenny.