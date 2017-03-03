logo



Man to appear in court this morning in connection with murder of prison officer

03 Mar 2017
by News Highland

As part of a joint Garda and Police Service of Northern Ireland operation investigating the murder of David Black, Gardaí from the Special Detective Unit have arrested two men in Co. Donegal yesterday

They were arrested during an operation in Ramelton.

A man in his 40s was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant and a second man in his late 50s was detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

The PSNI has been looking for Damien Joseph McLoughlin, from Kilmascally Road, Ardboe in Co Tyrone, since he went missing from Northern Ireland while on bail.

He was due to face a number of charges, including aiding and abetting the murder of the 52-year-old prison officer who was shot dead on the M1 motorway by dissident republicans as he drove to work in Maghaberry jail

The man in his 40s is due to appear before the High Court in Dublin on foot of a European Arrest warrant later this morning.

The other man is detained at Letterkenny Garda Station.

