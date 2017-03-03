logo



Man remanded in custody in connection with David Black murder

03 Mar 2017
by News Highland

A 40 year old man wanted in the North in connection with the murder of prison officer David Black, has been remanded in custody following an extradition hearing.

Damien Joseph McLaughlin was arrested yesterday in Co. Donegal, on foot of a European arrest warrant.

Mr Black, a prison officer in Maghaberry prison was killed on the A1 motorway in 2012.

Damien Joseph McLaughlin of Glenties Road in Belfast appeared in the High Court this morning for an extradition hearing.

The 40 year old was arrested in Co. Donegal yesterday on foot of a European arrest warrant, having previously gone missing from Northern Ireland while on bail for charges relating to the murder of prison officer David Black.

Detective Sergeant Pauraic Boyce said the arrest took place at Ramelton Bridge in Ramelton.

The court heard Mr McLaughlin, who was known to Detective Boyce, was dragged from his vehicle, with a jacket pulled over his head, was handcuffed and his legs were cable tied.

Asked if he was Damien Joseph McLaughlin he nodded yes.

Judge Aileen Donnelly rejected an application that the arrest was invalid due to excessive force, and said he was accused of terrorist related offences.

Mr McLaughlin is charged with four terrorist- related offences, including aiding and abetting the murder of Mr Black, and being a member of a proscribed organisation.

Judge Donnelly remanded Mr McLaughlin in custody to appear in court again on March 20th

More News

Voter turnout up in NI Assembly election

0
Tallies have shown that voter turnout is up in the Northern Ireland Assembly election this year. This is the second election within 10 months after the collapse of the power-sharin[...]
03 Mar 2017

Man remanded in custody in connection with David Black murder

0
A 40 year old man wanted in the North in connection with the murder of prison officer David Black, has been remanded in custody following an extradition hearing. Damien Joseph McLa[...]
03 Mar 2017

20 people waiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital today

0
There were 20 people awaiting a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the latest figures released by the INMO. 4 were on trolleys in its emergency depart[...]
03 Mar 2017

16 vacant consultant posts at Letterkenny University Hospital

0
It is reported that 16 consultant posts are vacant at Letterkenny University Hospital with locums occupying a third of hospital consultant positions. Councillor Ciaran Brogan raise[...]
03 Mar 2017

Public encouraged to engage with public consultation process into long-awaited Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Scheme

0
Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty is encouraging the local community to engage with the public consultation process into the Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Scheme ahead of its launch in the co[...]
03 Mar 2017

British Ambassador to Ireland’s visit to Donegal a missed opportunity for Inishowen – Cllr McDermott

0
An Inishowen Councillor has expressed disappointment following the British Ambassador to Ireland’s visit to Donegal earlier this week. Councillor Martin McDermott described R[...]
03 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit