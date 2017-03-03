Man remanded in custody in connection with David Black murder

A 40 year old man wanted in the North in connection with the murder of prison officer David Black, has been remanded in custody following an extradition hearing.

Damien Joseph McLaughlin was arrested yesterday in Co. Donegal, on foot of a European arrest warrant.

Mr Black, a prison officer in Maghaberry prison was killed on the A1 motorway in 2012.

Damien Joseph McLaughlin of Glenties Road in Belfast appeared in the High Court this morning for an extradition hearing.

The 40 year old was arrested in Co. Donegal yesterday on foot of a European arrest warrant, having previously gone missing from Northern Ireland while on bail for charges relating to the murder of prison officer David Black.

Detective Sergeant Pauraic Boyce said the arrest took place at Ramelton Bridge in Ramelton.

The court heard Mr McLaughlin, who was known to Detective Boyce, was dragged from his vehicle, with a jacket pulled over his head, was handcuffed and his legs were cable tied.

Asked if he was Damien Joseph McLaughlin he nodded yes.

Judge Aileen Donnelly rejected an application that the arrest was invalid due to excessive force, and said he was accused of terrorist related offences.

Mr McLaughlin is charged with four terrorist- related offences, including aiding and abetting the murder of Mr Black, and being a member of a proscribed organisation.

Judge Donnelly remanded Mr McLaughlin in custody to appear in court again on March 20th