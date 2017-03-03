Maginn Park sold out for Derry’s first home game in Inishowen



Maginn Park in Buncrana plays host to League of Ireland football tonight with Derry City playing their first competitive fixture at the venue when they meet Limerick.

The game is a sell out as Derry City begin life in Inishowen with work continuing in redeveloping the Brandywell.

It promises to be a special night for all concerned – as Derry look to make it two wins from two games after their opening day win away to Bohemians.

Rory Patterson and Ben Doherty are both ruled out for Derry because of injury.

City boss Kenny Shiels told derrycityfc.net he is expecting a tough encounter against Martin Russell’s side.

“They had a player (Tommy Dobson) who played in the English Premier League last season, a striker from Brazil (Rodrigo Tosi) who is scoring goals for fun and a French defensive midfield player (Bastien Hery), who sits and accords the style of play.

“They have Shane Duggan and Lee-J Lynch, but I don’t want to talk too much about them but these are quality players and they have got the winning habit.”