logo



Maginn Park sold out for Derry’s first home game in Inishowen

03 Mar 2017
by News Highland


Maginn Park in Buncrana plays host to League of Ireland football tonight with Derry City playing their first competitive fixture at the venue when they meet Limerick.

The game is a sell out as Derry City begin life in Inishowen with work continuing in redeveloping the Brandywell.

It promises to be a special night for all concerned –  as Derry look to make it two wins from two games after their opening day win away to Bohemians.

Rory Patterson and Ben Doherty are both ruled out for Derry because of injury.

City boss Kenny Shiels told derrycityfc.net he is expecting a tough encounter against Martin Russell’s side.

“They had a player (Tommy Dobson) who played in the English Premier League last season, a striker from Brazil (Rodrigo Tosi) who is scoring goals for fun and a French defensive midfield player (Bastien Hery), who sits and accords the style of play.

“They have Shane Duggan and Lee-J Lynch, but I don’t want to talk too much about them but these are quality players and they have got the winning habit.”

More Sport

Maginn Park sold out for Derry’s first home game in Inishowen

0
Maginn Park in Buncrana plays host to League of Ireland football tonight with Derry City playing their first competitive fixture at the venue when they meet Limerick. The game is a[...]
03 Mar 2017

Donegal Women head for Galway in Inter League Competition

0
The Donegal Women’s League Under-18 team are back in Inter-League action on Sunday when they travel to Eamonn Deacy Park to face Galway in their latest group game (kick-off 2pm). T[...]
03 Mar 2017

Derry sticking with winning formula

0
Damian Barton has named an unchanged Derry starting side for Sunday’s Division Two game with Down at Celtic Park. Derry go into the game with confidence after handing Kildare[...]
03 Mar 2017

Blaney and Gormley play for Ireland in Centenary Shield

0
Finn Harps player Shane Blaney, a student at St. Eunan’s College, got a second international win under his belt as the Republic of Ireland Schoolboys came from behind to defeat the[...]
03 Mar 2017

Tyrone name team for Monaghan tie

0
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has named the same side which was due to line out for last weekend’s postponed Division One clash with Cavan for this Saturday’s meeting wit[...]
03 Mar 2017

Huge test for Harps at the Carlisle Grounds

0
Finn Harps face a big battle to get a positive result from their first away clash of the season against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on this Friday night (kick-off 7.45).[...]
02 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit