logo



Lights out at Maginn Park as Derry v Limerick is abandoned

03 Mar 2017
by admin

The first game of the season for Derry City at their temporary home of Maginn Park in Buncrana ended after just 25 minutes on Friday night due to floodlight failure.

What had started off as a decent game was halted abruptly when the lights for the pitch and the stands went out.

Derry should have gone ahead in less than 30 seconds when Barry McNamee fed a neat pass to Nathan Boyle down the inside left channel. He failed to score having done well to make the shot from inside the box.

Limerick went ahead in the fifth minute through Dean Clarke. He capitalised on a mistake by Lukas Schubert and raced clear to score from close range.

The City equaliser came after 18 minutes.

Aaron McEneff’s free kick from the left was controlled by Ronan Curtis who smashed the ball into the net from ten yards.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday 21st March with a 745pm start.

More Sport

Patrick McBrearty returns to Donegal starting line up

0
Patrick McBrearty is set to return to the Donegal starting line up for Saturday evening’s Divisio One tie with Cavan at Breffni Park. McBrearty, who missed the drawn game wit[...]
03 Mar 2017

Lights out at Maginn Park as Derry v Limerick is abandoned

0
The first game of the season for Derry City at their temporary home of Maginn Park in Buncrana ended after just 25 minutes on Friday night due to floodlight failure. What had start[...]
03 Mar 2017

Goals galore as Harps are beaten by Bray

0
Finn Harps were beaten 5-3 by Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds. Bray went ahead on nine minutes following a disputed free from Gary McCabe which Ciaran Gallagher failed to ho[...]
03 Mar 2017

Maginn Park sold out for Derry’s first home game in Inishowen

0
Maginn Park in Buncrana plays host to League of Ireland football tonight with Derry City playing their first competitive fixture at the venue when they meet Limerick. The game is a[...]
03 Mar 2017

Donegal Women head for Galway in Inter League Competition

0
The Donegal Women’s League Under-18 team are back in Inter-League action on Sunday when they travel to Eamonn Deacy Park to face Galway in their latest group game (kick-off 2pm). T[...]
03 Mar 2017

Derry sticking with winning formula

0
Damian Barton has named an unchanged Derry starting side for Sunday’s Division Two game with Down at Celtic Park. Derry go into the game with confidence after handing Kildare[...]
03 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit