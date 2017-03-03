Lights out at Maginn Park as Derry v Limerick is abandoned

The first game of the season for Derry City at their temporary home of Maginn Park in Buncrana ended after just 25 minutes on Friday night due to floodlight failure.

What had started off as a decent game was halted abruptly when the lights for the pitch and the stands went out.

Derry should have gone ahead in less than 30 seconds when Barry McNamee fed a neat pass to Nathan Boyle down the inside left channel. He failed to score having done well to make the shot from inside the box.

Limerick went ahead in the fifth minute through Dean Clarke. He capitalised on a mistake by Lukas Schubert and raced clear to score from close range.

The City equaliser came after 18 minutes.

Aaron McEneff’s free kick from the left was controlled by Ronan Curtis who smashed the ball into the net from ten yards.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday 21st March with a 745pm start.