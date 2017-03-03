logo



Goals galore as Harps are beaten by Bray

03 Mar 2017
by admin

Finn Harps were beaten 5-3 by Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds.

Bray went ahead on nine minutes following a disputed free from Gary McCabe which Ciaran Gallagher failed to hold and the ball eventually Anto Flood pounced to score.

Bray then doubled their tally through a controversial McCabe penalty on 19 minutes.

Harps pulled one back on 33 minutes through Ciaran O’Connor.

Bray made it 3-1 on 43 minutes when Aaron Greene rose above the Harps defence to head home a Conor Kenna cross.

O’Connor then scored again early in the second half to give Harps fresh hope.

But Bray added further scores through McCabe and Dylan Connolly before Ethan Boyle got Harps’ third.

Bray could have won by more but substitute goalkeeper Harry Doherty made a string of great saves.

