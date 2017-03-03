Donegal GP says knowing your Eircode can save your life

A Donegal GP says using the Eircode could save your life and is calling on the codes to be sent out again to households.

Dr James McDaid says he has seen first hand how quickly GPs, ambulance drivers and other emergency services can find people’s homes using the codes, particularly in rural areas.

Dr McDaid says it allows for treatment in the crucial early stages of an emergency.

He says that while their introduction may have been controversial, the Eircodes have proven to be life savers:

You can find your at code HERE