Bus Eireann strike postponed to facilitate further talks

The Transport Minister, Shane Ross, has welcomed the decision by unions at Bus Eireann to suspend all-out strike action from this Monday – to allow for talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

In a statement, Bus Eireann says to facilitate meaningful discussions with unions, it will defer the implementation of payroll changes to staff – which were due to commence on Monday.

The NBRU says the strike action has been suspended to coincide with the decision of Bus Eireann not to implement the measures.

General Secretary is Dermot O’Leary: