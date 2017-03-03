British Ambassador to Ireland’s visit to Donegal a missed opportunity for Inishowen – Cllr McDermott

An Inishowen Councillor has expressed disappointment following the British Ambassador to Ireland’s visit to Donegal earlier this week.

Councillor Martin McDermott described Robin Barnett’s visit as a missed opportunity for Inishowen.

The Ambassador visited Letterkenny and Gaoth Dobhair as part of a two day visit to the county.

Councillor McDermott feels Inishowen will be the hardest hit by Brexit and the Ambassador’s visit should have been an opportunity to raise concerns ahead of the triggering of Article 50: