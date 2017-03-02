logo



Two men arrested in Donegal in connection with David Black murder

02 Mar 2017
by News Highland

David Black

As part of a joint Garda and Police Service of Northern Ireland  operation investigating the murder of David Black, Gardaí from the Special Detective Unit have arrested two men in Co. Donegal.

They were arrested during an operation in Ramelton

A man in his 40s was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant and a second man in his late 50s was detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

The PSNI has been looking for Damien Joseph McLoughlin, from Kilmascally Road, Ardboe in Co Tyrone, since he went missing from Northern Ireland while on bail.

He was due to face a number of charges, including aiding and abetting the murder of the 52-year-old prison officer who was shot dead on the M1 motorway by dissident republicans as he drove to work in Maghaberry jail

The man in his 40s is due to appear before the High Court in Dublin on foot of a European Arrest warrant on Friday morning.

The other man is detained at Letterkenny Garda Station.

More News

Two men arrested in Donegal in connection with David Black murder

0
As part of a joint Garda and Police Service of Northern Ireland  operation investigating the murder of David Black, Gardaí from the Special Detective Unit have arrested two men in [...]
02 Mar 2017

Highland’s Farming News – Thursday 2nd March

0
A 15 Minute Programme presented by Chris Ashmore every Thursday at 7.05pm highlighting all that’s happening in the farming community.[...]
02 Mar 2017

Court finds Ireland was breaking EU law on Vehicle Registration Tax

0
Big changes are being predicted in the Cross-Border VRT Regime after Ireland lost a case in the European Court of Justice today. It found that Ireland is breaching EU law by chargi[...]
02 Mar 2017

British Ambassador promotes continued to focus on the ‘opportunity agenda’ post Brexit

0
In his address at a Business Networking Event in the Co-Lab in Letterkenny the British Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett urged the North West region to continue to focus on the ‘[...]
02 Mar 2017

Fine Gael stands firm against scrapping water charges entirely

0
The Taoiseach’s insisted the Government will not support ANY new system of water charges which is illegal. Enda Kenny’s refusing to back down on Fine Gael’s refus[...]
02 Mar 2017

Maternity Theatre Lying Idle for Thirteen Years while other services not utilised at LUH – Doherty

0
  There has been criticism over what has been described as a failure to effectively use existing facilities in Letterkenny University Hospital. It follows revelations that a p[...]
02 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit