Maternity Theatre Lying Idle for Thirteen Years while other services not utilised at LUH – Doherty

There has been criticism over what has been described as a failure to effectively use existing facilities in Letterkenny University Hospital.

It follows revelations that a purpose build maternity theatre at Letterkenny University Hospital has remained unused since its construction back in 2004.

It’s also been claimed that only three out of the hospital’s four In-patient theatres are routinely ever used to perform operations.

The information was received from hospital management by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty: