logo



Huge test for Harps at the Carlisle Grounds

02 Mar 2017
by admin

Danny Morrisey

Finn Harps face a big battle to get a positive result from their first away clash of the season against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on this Friday night (kick-off 7.45).

Ollie Horgan was disappointed not to get a draw from the Premier Division opener against Cork City last weekend in Ballybofey, the home venue, where he feels Harps must pick up the bulk of the points to try and stay in the top flight.

“It was disappointing to lose to Cork because the goal we conceded was poor from a defensive point of view. So we’re now going to Bray with no points on the board from a home game and we’re playing a team that went away from home and defeated St. Patrick’s Athletic last Friday night. Harry Kenny did a great job with Bray in the second half of last season and he has added to his squad since so we’re going to be up against in terms of taking points out of the Carlisle Grounds” Horgan said.

In team news striker Danny Morrissey is out with a knee injury sustained in the Cork game while Horgan is very concerned about midfielder Jonny Bonner who is struggling with a back problem,  defender Cillian Cantwell (thigh) hasn’t trained this week.

Chris Ashmore will have LIVE regular updates on Highland  from Bray v Finn Harps on Friday evening in association with McGettigans Applegreen – Lifford.

More Sport

Huge test for Harps at the Carlisle Grounds

0
Finn Harps face a big battle to get a positive result from their first away clash of the season against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on this Friday night (kick-off 7.45).[...]
02 Mar 2017

GAA Programme – 01/03/17 Neil Gallagher & Christy Toye

0
The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm. On this week’s programme, recently retired Donegal stars a[...]
02 Mar 2017

Harps v Cockhill confirmed for Tuesday 21st March

0
Finn Harps will play Cockhill Celtic in the first round of the EA Sports Cup on Tuesday, March 21 in Ballybofey (kick-off 8.00). The two teams are in Pool 2 along with Galway Utd a[...]
02 Mar 2017

Irwin Racing start the new season in Donnington this weekend

0
Irwin Racing riders Caolán and Rhys Irwin will compete under the Irwin Racing banner for the first time this weekend as the Thundersport UK Championship kicks off at Donington Park[...]
02 Mar 2017

Sean Devenney leads the way in the North West Premier Snooker League

0
The Northwest premier snooker league is starting to heat up with just three sets of fixtures left to play, there is four or five players still in contention for the top honour of b[...]
02 Mar 2017

Roma McLaughlin plays in Ireland’s Cyprus Cup win

0
The Republic of Ireland women’s team have won their first game under new manager, Colin Bell. Goals from Stephanie Roche and Aine O’Gorman secured a 2-nil victory over [...]
01 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit