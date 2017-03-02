Huge test for Harps at the Carlisle Grounds

Finn Harps face a big battle to get a positive result from their first away clash of the season against Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on this Friday night (kick-off 7.45).

Ollie Horgan was disappointed not to get a draw from the Premier Division opener against Cork City last weekend in Ballybofey, the home venue, where he feels Harps must pick up the bulk of the points to try and stay in the top flight.

“It was disappointing to lose to Cork because the goal we conceded was poor from a defensive point of view. So we’re now going to Bray with no points on the board from a home game and we’re playing a team that went away from home and defeated St. Patrick’s Athletic last Friday night. Harry Kenny did a great job with Bray in the second half of last season and he has added to his squad since so we’re going to be up against in terms of taking points out of the Carlisle Grounds” Horgan said.

In team news striker Danny Morrissey is out with a knee injury sustained in the Cork game while Horgan is very concerned about midfielder Jonny Bonner who is struggling with a back problem, defender Cillian Cantwell (thigh) hasn’t trained this week.

Chris Ashmore will have LIVE regular updates on Highland from Bray v Finn Harps on Friday evening in association with McGettigans Applegreen – Lifford.