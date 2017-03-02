GAA Programme – 01/03/17 Neil Gallagher & Christy Toye

The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, recently retired Donegal stars and legends of Donegal football NEIL GALLAGHER and CHRISTY TOYE were Tom Comack’s special guests.

Neil and Christy talk about their decisions to call it a day and also recall the great and not so great moments from their glitering careers.

They will also recalled the great memories from their playing day’s that sees them walk away with literally every honour that can be won in the game.