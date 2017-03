The Taoiseach’s insisted the Government will not support ANY new system of water charges which is illegal.

Enda Kenny’s refusing to back down on Fine Gael’s refusal to legislate for any system which it believes could result in EU fines.

The party’s due to make its submission to the Oireachtas committee on the future of water charges tomorrow.

But Enda Kenny says his Government will not stand over any legislation which breaks EU law by scrapping charges entirely: