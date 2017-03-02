Donegal Travellers Project welcome government recognition of Traveller ethnicity

There’s been a broad welcome to the government’s announcement that Irish Travellers are to be recognised as an official ethnic group in Ireland.

In an historic speech in the Dáil last night, Taoiseach Enda Kenny says all members of the travelling community will now have a better future with less negativity, exclusion and marginalisation.

Donegal Travellers Project says it’s a move which reflects the distinctness of Travellers as a community

Manager of Donegal Travellers Project is Siobhán McLaughlin: